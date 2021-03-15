WINCHESTER, Ontario — A minor earthquake, reported as a magnitude 2.7, was felt around Ontario and Northern New York on Saturday night.
Centered roughly 15 miles north of Ogdensburg between the Canadian townships of North Dundas and North Grenville, the earthquake was first reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, and information was last updated shortly after noon Monday.
On the Richter Scale, earthquakes are noted as having a magnitude between 1.0 to 9.0 or above, with quakes measuring less than 2.0 considered micro, and those in the range of 2.0 to 3.9 typically described as minor by the USGS — small indoor objects can be observed shaking.
Canadian and American residents provided a total of 511 responses to the USGS via online and phone reporting avenues at seismographic information centers.
The responses covered 16 zip codes and 32 municipalities, indicating the earthquake was felt as far east from the epicenter as Cornwall near the Quebec border, and as far south as Brier Hill in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Residents of Waddington, Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Ottawa and several Ontario villages also reported feeling the earthquake.
The responses and data were compiled by teams at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.
The north country sees occasional seismic activity — a 3.28-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Quebec last year — but most cause little to no damage and go unnoticed by a majority of residents in a temblor’s radius.
The area impacted by the Ontario earthquake is considered part of the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, where minor earthquakes are felt three or four times a year, according to the USGS. The most recent major quake to cause significant damage was recorded in 1935 at the northwestern end of the zone.
No damage or injuries have been reported as a result of Saturday’s earthquake, which hit nearly two weeks after major tremors were felt in Greece.
The Balkans are seismically active every year, and the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that radiated from central Greece on March 3 caused building and vehicle damage, though no serious injuries have been reported. A second major earthquake, registering with a magnitude of 5.6 by the USGS, was recorded Friday on the mainland and its islands, with aftershocks continuing to be reported over the weekend.
In the fall, Greek and Turkish communities were devastated by the 7.0-magnitude Aegean Sea earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 100 people and displaced thousands.
If you feel what you believe to be an earthquake, you can submit an online report to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” database at earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.