Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged consumers to shift purchases away from U.S. goods to retaliate for President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canadian aluminum.
Trump said Thursday he will remove Canada’s exemption from 10 percent tariffs, effective Aug. 16, in response to concerns by American aluminum producers about a surge of Canadian metal. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government plans to announce countermeasures right away.
Ford, who leads Canada’s largest province with nearly 15 million people, used a Friday morning news conference to suggest that residents buy Canadian-made products and avoid U.S. goods.
“We’re their No. 1 trading partner in the world,” Ford told reporters in Toronto. “In times like this, who tries to go after your closest ally, your closest trading partner, your No. 1 customer in the entire world? Who would do this?”
Ontario did $296 billion in two-way trade in goods with the U.S. in 2019, more than the U.S did with Japan. The province brings in more from the U.S. than from any other jurisdiction — about $195 billion Canadian in goods last year, or 54 percent of its imports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.