FORT DRUM — Vice President Michael R. Pence will reportedly be at Fort Drum on Sunday.
A press release from the White House has confirmed the vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Fort Drum this weekend.
It’s reported that the vice president will deliver remarks to 10th Mountain Division soldiers, many of whom have recently returned from Afghanistan.
