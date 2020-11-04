President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden staked a series of victories Tuesday night, each winning where they were expected to prevail. The major battlegrounds were too close to call.
Trump won such Republican bastions as Arkansas, the Dakotas, Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia. Biden won the Democratic strongholds of Colorado, New Mexico, Vermont, Virginia and his home state of Delaware.
As anticipated, Biden easily won California.
The focus was on a dozen or so states that will decide who claims the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
As the political map began filling in, Trump was leading in the hard-fought states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
In the latter two, millions of early votes remained to be tabulated and were expected to go heavily in Biden’s favor. The result is a scenario many Democrats feared: a count that could go well past Tuesday night with no clear winner.
Trump has suggested he might declare victory on the basis of partial returns.
In the fight for the Senate, Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, where former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated freshman Republican Cory Gardner. As expected, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reelected in Kentucky, and in South Carolina, Republican Lindsey Graham withstood a tidal wave of Democratic cash to win his fourth term.
Control of the Senate was still up for grabs with most other competitive races undecided.
Democrats, meanwhile, maintained their control of the House and were poised to add seats.
Turnout nationwide was robust, reflecting the sense of urgency attending a presidential election conducted under an extraordinary shadow — a deadly pandemic, economic collapse and an emotional debate over racial justice.
Not surprisingly, those issues surfaced as the main guide to voter preferences, according to exit polls conducted for a consortium of television networks.
About a third of those surveyed cited the economy as the most important issue guiding their vote for president, and they overwhelmingly backed Trump. Just about 2 in 10 cited racial inequality, and they overwhelmingly supported Biden.
Slightly fewer, just under 20% of those surveyed, said the pandemic guided their choice, and they too backed Biden by a lopsided margin.
Opinions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which overarched the campaign, served as a kind of Rorschach test.
Trump minimized the virus and scoffed at safety measures, such as wearing a face covering in public, even after being hospitalized last month with COVID. He said it was far more important to rally the economy, even if it means a greater spread of the virus.
Biden modeled caution and followed health guidelines as he traveled the country, turning Trump’s attitude into a central focus of his campaign.
The divisions were stark: More than 4 in 5 Biden voters said efforts to fight the pandemic were going badly, while only 1 in 10 Trump supporters felt that way.
Despite widespread fears of election-related violence, the voting Tuesday was mostly peaceful.
Scattered reports showed some incidents of targeted misinformation and other mischief aimed at keeping voters from the polls, but those did nothing to dampen enthusiasm on a day many had circled in red ink.
Total voter turnout is expected to surpass records in many states and perhaps nationwide. Even before the polls opened Tuesday, more than 100 million Americans had cast their ballots in person or by mail, a measure of the enthusiasm on both sides and precautions some took to avoid the risk of COVID-19.
To ensure every one of those votes is counted, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep its facilities for outstanding ballots and rush the delivery of any that were found. Postal Service officials said they lacked the personnel to fully comply.
Voters were waiting outside polling places nationwide even before the sun rose; the lines they formed could be measured in terms of football fields or city blocks.
Sisters Rubria Toscano, 74, and Martha Melcher, 67, waited three hours at a community center in Henderson, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas, to cast their ballots for Trump.
“We voted, we used our voices,” said Melcher, who wore a bright red fedora, on which she proudly placed an “I Voted” sticker.
Kamaria Brooks, 40, waited months until she felt it was safe to fly home from Houston, where she has sheltered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden voter went straight from John Wayne Airport to her polling place in Irvine, Calif.
“I refused to miss today. I need my voice to be heard,” said Brooks, who was clad head to toe in Black Lives Matter regalia. “There’s a lot of stuff that impacts me and my community.”
Biden, making his third try for president at 77, was the front-runner in polls. But memories of four years ago, when surveys showed Trump behind Hillary Clinton, prevented any premature celebration by Democrats; indeed, the results Tuesday night caused many painful flashbacks.
Asked earlier Tuesday how and whether he would react if Trump declared victory with the result still unknown, Biden told reporters, “I don’t feel a responsibility to respond.
“Presidents don’t decide what votes are counted and not counted,” Biden said. “Voters determine who’s president.”
The former vice president, who planned to watch the returns at home with his family in Wilmington, Delaware, said he was not certain whether he would have anything to say in public Tuesday night.
“If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it,” Biden said. “If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day.”
Trump planned to spend election night in the family quarters of the White House before possibly dropping by a gathering of supporters in the East Room.
While the vote count was creating drama, the balloting proved far more peaceable than some had feared.
Misdirection and misinformation occur every election. There was heightened concern this time, owing to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and efforts by Trump to undermine confidence in the balloting by, among other things, making false claims about voter fraud and the illegitimacy of mail-in ballots.
But for all the worries over armed intimidation, marauding militias and other threats of election day violence, law enforcement officers and vote monitors reported nothing extreme or out of the ordinary.
