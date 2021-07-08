WATERTOWN — Retired Fort Drum soldier Steve Roberts worries about what will happen to Afghanistan after U.S. forces totally pull out of our country’s longest war.
Mr. Roberts, 54, who served a year in Afghanistan at the war’s height, fears what comes next for Afghanistan — whether the Taliban will take over after the U.S. leaves and what happens to its people.
It has been alarming just how quickly the pullout is taking place, with Mr. Roberts hearing that 90% of U.S. forces have already left Afghanistan.
“A lot of it worries me,” he said. “It’s making me anxious. It’s scaring me the most: Who is going to fill in that void? The Afghan soldiers? The Afghan people themselves?”
He has heard news reports in recent days that Afghan soldiers are leaving their posts, laying down their arms and fleeing because they are rightfully scared for what comes next, while Taliban forces are taking over more of the country, he said.
“It seems to be early to leave,” he said, “and it’s not the right time. Why is it so important to leave now?”
Mr. Roberts, who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011 out of Fort Drum, was assigned with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade at Kabul’s Bagram Airfield, the largest military installation in Afghanistan.
This weekend, American forces vacated the airfield in the dead of night, leaving the sprawling air base that was once the epicenter of the U.S. war efforts against the Taliban and al-Qaida for more than two decades.
Fort Drum officials were unable to confirm how many 10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan or how much longer they will be there.
Reportedly, 600 American soldiers will stay in the country to protect the U.S. Embassy and other interests before they return from their deployments.
As a 1st Sgt., Mr. Roberts was in charge of a company that supported the 10th Mountain’s aviation campaign from Bagram, making sure that his soldiers had everything they needed to be combat ready.
To support the brigade, he and his soldiers had to go out and retrieve downed helicopters and soldiers and all pieces of equipment that were left behind during their missions throughout Afghanistan.
They were dangerous missions, he said.
During that year in Afghanistan, Mr. Roberts remembered 3 a.m. raids on Bagram Airfield, with bullets and ammunition flying by while he made sure his soldiers found cover.
He saw things he just doesn’t like to talk about.
He was there to do a job, and he did it.
“It was exciting, dangerous, fun, scary and horrible all at the same time,” he said.
Mr. Roberts also is worried about what happens to the 18,000 Afghan people who served as interpreters and support staff who helped the American forces during the more than 20 years of war.
While the Biden administration reportedly has been working to arrange for their safe departure, Mr. Roberts said the United States must protect all of them from the Taliban.
Mr. Roberts did not know the interpreters well while serving in Afghanistan, but he worked with some on a daily basis. They were invaluable, he said.
He also served in the first Gulf War, during two deployments to Iraq.
In 2012, Mr. Roberts, who joined the Army at the age of 20 after deciding college was not for him, retired from Fort Drum as a first sergeant after 26 years of service in the Army.
But his connection to the Army continued. For the past five years, he has been the post commander for the Watertown VFW 1400 Post on Bellew Avenue.
He also is the logistic manager at Car Freshener. He and his wife of 30 years, Annette, decided to stay in the area so his two now-grown children could attend high school here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.