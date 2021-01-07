WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called for President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office Thursday afternoon on the heels of violent protests and attempted insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that left four dead.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” Schumer said in a statement. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”
Schumer, who is slated to become the next Senate majority leader after Democrats won control of the chamber in two Georgia runoff elections Tuesday, called for Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members to immediately take action.
“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment,” the senator said. “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”
Check back for more details on this developing story.
