Seafood is vanishing from menus in U.S.

At the Clam, there are no scallops.
Prices went “crazy,” says Mike Price, who co-owns the Greenwich Village restaurant, and so he yanked them off the menu. In Atlanta, at the tapas joint the Iberian Pig, chef Josue Pena didn’t stop at scallops. The Alaskan halibut and blue crab are gone, too.
That last one was a killer, Pena says. Crab croquettes had become a signature dish. “People were like ‘what’s up?’” But, he says, with wholesale costs soaring like they are, “the price we had to charge to be profitable was almost insulting.”
Seafood prices rose about 11% in the 12 months through early July from the previous period, according to NielsenIQ.
The headache is part of the broader backlog at U.S. ports that has sparked complaints for consumers and companies across the U.S. economy and is a major driver of the higher prices, according to Gavin Gibbons, vice president of communications at the National Fisheries Institute.
Labor shortages have caused “serious delays,” he said in an email. He estimated that port-related costs are on track to be 20 times higher for the group’s member companies than last year.
A lack of fishermen is another fundamental problem. When restaurants shut down during the pandemic, it meant that a key buyer evaporated, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That resulted in financial losses for many in the industry and forced them to find work in new areas. Additionally, most fishermen in the U.S. are older than 40 and few young people are entering the field, according to Michael Priebel, manager of Keys Fisheries in Marathon, Florida.
“A lot of people went into construction,” he said. “We see less and less people coming back every year because they are getting old and fishing is getting more expensive.”
The hurdles don’t stop there. Higher prices for cod, for example, are due to a shortage of shipping containers, according to Sysco, which is one of the world’s largest food distributors and wholesalers. Lobster, meanwhile, has seen low inventory since covid-19 restrictions in Canada last summer reduced boat crews going out to sea for prime-season catching, Sysco said in an email. Supplies are currently being replenished as Maine’s season progresses, but prices remain high due to elevated demand.
Many places are now struggling to find crab legs as well as the claws needed for his crab fingers dish.
The price on the crab meat he does find has more than doubled since January. Ditto for lobster. Then he rattles off a bunch of other cost increases he’s been hit with: paper products, liquor, bamboo cocktail skewers, gloves. He says those last two items are each up 200% or more. There are higher labor costs, too.
So far, some restaurants are eating much of the higher costs, opting to keep prices mostly stable on the menu — which lists the fried oysters dish at $19.99 and the shrimp-and-scallop scampi at $24.99. But they say they can’t keep going on like this, though. One recent month, High Tide Harry’s in Orlando, Fla., raked in record revenue and yet owner Mike Heretick was saddled with a $14,000 loss.
“We hope,” he says, “that when we do have to have a little bit of a price increase, that everybody’s understanding that we did everything we could.”
