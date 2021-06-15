WASHINGTON — Juneteenth is on its way to becoming a federal holiday. Hours after Sen. Ron Johnson announced he would drop his objections Tuesday, the Senate passed the bill.
The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier. Celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Juneteenth has long unofficially marked the day slavery in America truly ended.
Last year, in the wake of millions marching under the Black Lives Matters banner following the killing of George Floyd, a bipartisan group tried to get Congress to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, introduced the measure in the House, while Edward Markey, D-Mass., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, made the push in the Senate.
But their effort was thwarted by Johnson, who objected to a unanimous consent motion in the Senate, arguing that adding a 12th federal holiday (including inauguration) to the calendar was a waste of taxpayer money.
In a press release Tuesday, Johnson backed down, saying he would not oppose another unanimous consent motion. “While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “Therefore, I do not intend to object.”
Cornyn sounded pleasantly surprised Tuesday afternoon. “If he won’t do it, then it is likely to pass, so that’ll be good,” he said when reporters asked him about Johnson’s change of heart.
Just hours later, the Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent.
In a statement, Markey said marking the holiday will help heal racial wounds that still afflict the nation more than 150 years after the Civil War ripped it apart.
“Commemorating Juneteenth as a national holiday will address this long-ignored gap in our history, recognize the wrong that was done, acknowledge the pain and suffering of generations of slaves and their descendants, and finally celebrate their freedom,” said Markey.
The bill is now expected to move quickly through the House. It would give federal government employees a day off every year on June 19, or a Monday or Friday near it.
That would put pressure on the private sector and local governments to do the same. The last new federal holiday added to the calendar was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 after a 15-year push.
