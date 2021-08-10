Senate passes infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday approved an expansive bill to rebuild the nation’s aging roads and bridges, with $8.3 billion specifically targeted to water infrastructure projects in the West and billions more to fund national projects to mitigate the impact of wildfires.
After months of negotiation between President Joe Biden, Democrats and a group of moderate Republicans to forge a compromise, the Senate voted 69-30 in favor of the legislation. In the end, it had support from 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
The plan, which is the first portion of Biden’s “Build Back Better” program, will next go to the House, where it faces challenges from progressives.
Ten centrist senators who worked on the bill, including lead negotiators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said it would “create jobs, increase productivity, and pave the way for decades of economic growth and prosperity — all without raising taxes on everyday Americans or increasing inflation.”
Just moments after the bipartisan vote on the bill, the Senate turned to the second portion of Biden’s infrastructure plan, an ambitious effort to reshape the nation’s social programs, including implementing a universal pre-K program and expanding Medicare.
Because the proposal is sharply opposed by Republicans who say it is too expensive, Democrats hope to enact it through a legislative procedure that doesn’t allow for a GOP filibuster.
The Senate voted 50-49 to start work on that plan, with an aim to conclude it after the August recess.
The approximately $1 trillion bill approved Tuesday would address a wide range of infrastructure deficiencies and expand the availability of broadband internet throughout the country.
About $110 billion would go to roads, bridges and other major surface transportation projects. Passenger rail gets $66 billion, public transit gets $39 billion and safety programs for highways and pedestrian walkways get $11 billion. Another $55 billion would go to expanding access to clean drinking water.
Congress didn’t choose which specific projects would be funded. Those decisions will be made later by other government agencies.
There could be big winners in California. For instance, the California High-Speed Rail Authority is already eyeing pockets of money it can apply for to fund its rail project between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Authority spokeswoman Melissa Figueroa said the agency sees about $20 billion to $40 billion in the bill that it could be eligible to compete for and, pending finality of the legislation, plans to apply.
“The message that we’re getting out of the federal government is that they want to invest in clean, green electrified rail and high speed rail, and that’s what we’re under construction on here in California,” she said. “That’s the direction we think they want to go, and that makes us very competitive.”
