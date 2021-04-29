Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Thursday released the names of the deputies who fired shots at Andrew Brown last week when he left his home as they executed a search warrant.
Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan and Corporal Aaron Lewellyn fired shots at Brown and remain on administrative leave, Wooten said in a release.
Four other officers involved did not fire their weapons and will return to active duty, he said. Their names are Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.
“I promised the citizens of this county I would be transparent and accountable in this matter. I have been,” Wooten said in the release. “I asked the court to make the body camera footage public. I insisted on outside investigations to ensure impartiality. And now I’m releasing the names of the deputies on the scene. I’ll continue to be transparent whenever I can without interfering in the independent investigations.”
Pasquotank County and Dare County sheriff’s deputies were carrying out the search warrant April 21 at Brown’s home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. He had been under investigation for more than a year for allegedly dealing drugs, court records show.
Brown got into his car to leave, prompting a deputy to try to open his car door, authorities reported this week. Brown then backed up and drove forward, making contact with deputies, according to arguments made by District Attorney Andrew Womble in a hearing held Wednesday.
The three deputies began shooting as Brown tried to drive off. He was shot five times, four in the right arm and once in the back of the head.
Attorneys for the family said Brown posed no threat and was executed by the deputies. His car was riddled with bullets, they said.
Wooten reviewed preliminary conclusions of independent investigators conducting the internal review, and the body camera footage, he said.
The county wants an impartial review of everything that happened, he said.
“Some people want a rush to judgment and others want to pit people against each other in a way that can only hurt our county,” he said.
