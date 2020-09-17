WATERTOWN — The Northern New York weather forecast for the next several days: sunny and cool with an excellent chance of high-altitude smoky haze.

It has been an unprecedented year for wildfires out west, and the smoke has been drifting across the U.S., and further.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that in California, so far this year, “fires have chewed through more than 3.2 million acres statewide, an area larger than the state of Connecticut.” The death toll is at least 25. The fires have displaced thousands of people in California, Oregon and Washington state.

“In some of those wildfire complexes, each individual fire is burning an area bigger than the size of New York City,” said Michael J. Fries, warning coordination meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service. “The collective area that was burning, the last I knew, was bigger than the size of Rhode Island and Connecticut combined. Each one of those fires, depending on how hot they get, can transport smoke progressively higher into the atmosphere.”

In some cases, the smoke can reach above 55,000 feet, Mr. Fries said.

That smoke has been what’s causing the gray tint in our skies the past several days.

“Once it gets into those layers of the atmosphere, the atmosphere is pretty stable,” Mr. Fries said. “So it gets up there and stays up there and it’s able to be transported pretty easily by the stronger winds aloft.”

According to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, the European Union’s Earth observation program, smoke from the fires will “cross the Atlantic again and will reach northern Europe later this week, as it did at the end of last week.”

In the north country, the smoke is doing more than making things a bit fuzzy. It’s influencing our temperatures.

“We’ve noticed for the last week or so, our temperatures since most of the days the smoke has been overhead, have not been able to reach the highs that they would have than if the smoke wasn’t there,” Mr. Fries said. “So essentially, the effect is to keep our daytime highs down a couple of degrees than what they would have been otherwise.”

So that high of 57 degrees expected today may actually be a few notches below that. The weekend forecast calls for more sun, but don’t bet on seeing it.

“We’ve had essentially clear skies because there’s no clouds in them,” Mr. Fries said. “But the sky looks kind of gray even in the middle of the afternoon when you have that smoke aloft sometimes.”

The best way to tell the difference between smoke and clouds is at sunrise and sunset, Mr. Fries explained.

“When the sun gets lower on the horizon, you’ll see that very deep orange, almost pink color to the sun,” he said. “That’s just based on the way the light scatters through the smoke in the atmosphere. You only see that portion of the color spectrum.”

The smoke may be bringing slightly lower temperatures, but it’s nothing compared to 1816, when the April of 1815 eruption of Mount Tambora on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa blew ash into the outer atmosphere, altering the weather worldwide for months as sulfurous airborne particles reflected sunlight and cooled the globe. The year 1816 became known as “the year without summer.” In the north country, there was a frost each month of the growing season in 1816.

Mr. Fries doesn’t expect to see such an effect from the wildfires’ smoke.

“When you have a volcanic eruption, you push many tons of aerosol material into the atmosphere,” he said. “That can stay there for years after a volcano, because that part of the atmosphere is very stable. In the case of wildfires, the quantity of aerosols going up is not nearly as high as a volcano. Most of the smoke doesn’t make it up that high. As it heads east, it ends up getting rained out, essentially.”

The cooler late-summer temperatures in the east have kept the western smoke at upper levels, Mr. Fries said.

“It’s up at those upper levels where it’s not able to get back down to the lower levels,” he said. “The atmosphere below the smoke, once it gets to the east out here, is actually too stable. The smoke isn’t able to mix back down.”

Low-altitude smoke from forest fires has affected Northern New York. In the summer of 2010, during Memorial Day weekend, forest fires that burned thousands of acres in Quebec brought haze and pollutants to the north country. The smoke could be smelled in Watertown and it prompted notices from emergency services in St. Lawrence County. An article out of Clarkson University, Potsdam, found that particulates in the air increased 18 times the normal level, well above federal Environmental Protection Agency acceptable levels.