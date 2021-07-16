In this handout image provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a single stage rocket takes off from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center on Nov. 28, 2018, in Goheung-gun, South Korea. South Korea’s space program is set for a major boost with new satellites to keep it at the forefront of the 6G communications competition and more eyes in the sky for national security. Korea Aerospace Research Institute/Getty Images/TNS