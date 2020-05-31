SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule eased its way to the International Space Station on Sunday morning, autonomously docking and marking the first time an American commercial capsule with humans aboard performed the feat.
The docking at 10:16 a.m. came at the end of a 19-hour journey in space for the newly renamed capsule, now called “Endeavour,” a name chosen by astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken as a call-back to the space shuttle Endeavour that took them both to space for the first time on separate missions.
Those narrating Sunday morning’s live stream said as Crew Dragon docked at the space station, they were somewhere over the northern China and Mongolian border.
On Saturday, they returned to the cosmos on a new endeavor, this one for SpaceX and NASA, which have been working toward building a human-rated capsule for more than a decade.
The weekend launch lifted off at 3:22 p.m. EDT. Saturday to clear summer skies, signaling the end of a dry spell for America, which lost the ability to launch its astronauts when the space shuttle program ended in 2011.
Since launching, Behnken and Hurley had a chance to operate two manual maneuvers inside the vehicle, as well as get some sleep.
They awoke on Sunday to Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan,” and the lyrics, “We sail through endless skies, stars shine like eyes.” It’s customary for NASA to wake its astronauts with music.
Floating along with them was “Tremor,” a stuffed dinosaur that served as the Zero-G indicator for the mission, chosen by the astronaut’s two sons, Behnken’s son Theodore, 6, and Hurley’s son Jack, 10.
“That’s a super cool thing for us to get a chance to do for both of our sons, who I hope are super excited to see their toy floating around with us,” Behnken said from a video recorded inside the capsule.’
During a post-launch press conference on Saturday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk spoke about the emotion of the launch, one he and his company have been working toward since 2002. Musk had his team put a window on the cargo version of Dragon, which flew first, so they would not forget the prize: Human spaceflight.
“I’m really overcome with emotion, and it’s really hard to talk,” Musk said.
While launch and docking were successful, Musk was careful to celebrate too early. Behnken and Hurley will likely spend several months on the station before splashing down off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean.
“The return is more dangerous in some ways than the ascent,” he said. “So we don’t want to declare victory yet. We need to bring them home safely.”
