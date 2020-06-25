WASHINGTON, D.C. — Canadian travelers will be exempt from President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending entry to the United States for non-immigrants with certain visas.
Representative Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said that she worked with acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to secure the exemption, to protect the economy of the north country.
“Today’s announcement that Canadians will be exempt from the Executive Order is excellent news for our region that I worked to secure,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release.
Guidelines from the Canadian Association of New York, released on Thursday, indicate that Canadians who hold H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J work visas can continue to travel and use their visa as needed. Spouses of Canadian citizens and the dependent children of visa holders are also exempt from the restrictions.
Canadians with TN, E, O and P visas, as well as Canadians with applications pending for their first visas are unaffected by the Executive Order.
“We can’t thank Congresswoman Stefanik enough for her determined and effective advocacy behind the scenes on this critical matter,” said Gary Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “The bottom line is that the availability of these visas to Canadians has helped to create thousands of manufacturing jobs here and will now continue to do so.”
