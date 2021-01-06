WASHINGTON — Protesters challenging the election of Joe Biden stormed the U.S. Capitol and pounded on the door of the House chamber Wednesday,…
ALBANY — New York leaders denounced violent protests and an insurrection mob on Washington’s…
WASHINGTON — As protesters stormed the Capitol Building, breaching security early Wednesday afternoon before control was regained at about 7 p.m., Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, took to Twitter to condemn the actions.
On Twitter at about 3:10 p.m., Rep. Stefanik confirmed she and her staff were safe as the House of Representatives and Senate were evacuated from the building.
“Americans have a Constitutional right to protest & freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable & anti-American. My staff & I are safe,” she wrote. “We pray that all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staff, & all Americans remain safe.”
Later, at about 3:46 p.m., she wrote that she “fully” condemns the “dangerous violence and destruction of the Capitol grounds.”
“These actions are unAmerican,” she wrote.
Rep. Stefanik and her congressional colleagues met at 1 p.m. Wednesday to count Electoral College presidential votes, affirming President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory over President Donald J. Trump. Rep. Stefanik planned to object to electors from the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan, citing alleged electoral irregularities in those states, including changes to laws and voter fraud.
The congresswoman later issued a statement, saying Wednesday was a “truly a tragic day for America.”
“I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol,” her statement reads. “Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My staff and I are safe. We pray that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staffs, and all Americans across the country remain safe. Thank you to the United States Capitol Police, all law enforcement, the National Guard, and the bipartisan professional staff of the United States Capitol for protecting the People’s House and the American people.”
Find Sen. Romney’s statement and read it.
Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy.
That’s a taste. He might still be a little perturbed after having ‘traitor’ chanted at him on a plane yesterday.
Here’s Dan Balz of WP on this tragedy.
Instead of a moment of celebration of free and fair elections in the world’s greatest democracy, Wednesday will be remembered as a day that brought a frightening and predictable culmination to two months of lies by the president that the election had been stolen by Biden and the Democrats, when in fact it had not.
It was a day in which Trump was aided and abetted by many members of his party, who were preparing to object to the electoral college counts and thereby give moral support to Trump’s false claims of a stolen election and who then decried the lawbreaking and violence of the people in whose names they claimed to be representing.
[yawn] who cares if she is okay or not! The woman is unfit for office!!
[thumbup]
Glad she’s safe but this is on her and Trump and every other Republican who has pushed the fiction of a “stolen election.” You build the monster and then can’t control it. It’s a pretty familiar story. Also, where is Trump? He’s doing nothing while this goes on?
I could not agree more. I am incensed that the person who represents this district was a part of getting things to this point. I hope there will be consequences for what she has done and said that contributed to this situation.
I agree totally. Her words and actions have contributed to this attack on our nation's Capitol. She shares responsibility. She does NOT "represent" me.
