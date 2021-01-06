WASHINGTON — Protesters challenging the election of Joe Biden stormed the U.S. Capitol and pounded on the door of the House chamber Wednesday,…
WASHINGTON — As protesters stormed the Capitol Building, first breaching security early Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has confirmed she’s safe from the ensuing violence and condemns the actions.
On Twitter at about 3:10 p.m., Rep. Stefanik confirmed she and her staff are safe as the House of Representatives and Senate were evacuated from the building.
“Americans have a Constitutional right to protest & freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable & anti-American. My staff & I are safe,” she wrote.
“We pray that all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staff, & all Americans remain safe.”
Later, at about 3:46 p.m., she wrote that she “fully” condemns the “dangerous violence and destruction of the Capitol grounds.”
“These actions are unAmerican,” she wrote.
Rep. Stefanik and her congressional colleagues met at 1 p.m. today to count Electoral College presidential vote, affirming President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory over President Donald J. Trump.
The count was halted when Republicans objected to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes for Mr. Biden. Both houses adjourned to go into debate in their chambers. After that, the House and the Senate each will vote either to accept or reject Arizona’s votes. The House is expected to approve the votes, which would mean they will be counted, no matter what happens in the Senate.
Some Republican members of Congress have previously said that they will object to electors in some states, including Rep. Stefanik, supporting Trump’s effort to overturn the results.
In a video released via Twitter on Monday morning, Rep. Stefanik said she’s concerned over the validity of the results of the presidential election.
“Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the presidential election,” she said in the video. “I believe those questions exist.”
Rep. Stefanik also on Wednesday thanked the Capitol police for their service.
“Thank you to the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice and the professional staff of the @uscapitol as well as the bipartisan Floor staff for their incredible public service,” she wrote.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
Glad she’s safe but this is on her and Trump and every other Republican who has pushed the fiction of a “stolen election.” You build the monster and then can’t control it. It’s a pretty familiar story. Also, where is Trump? He’s doing nothing while this goes on?
