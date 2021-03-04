WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with the government Thursday in a pair of rulings, one that limited the Freedom of Information Act and another that made it harder for immigrants to fight deportation if they have minor crimes on their records.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke for the court for the first time and said federal agencies are not required to release draft opinions that did not result in a final regulation.
The 7-2 decision rejected a suit by the Sierra Club seeking documents from the Fish and Wildlife Service that raised objections to a proposed regulation on cooling water intakes of power plants that was significantly revised by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2014.
Barrett said Congress shielded agencies from releasing internal documents that were part of the “deliberative process,” and that exemption covers draft opinions which are not part of the final decision.
In the deportation case, the high court ruled that immigrants who are longtime U.S. residents and are seeking leniency in deportation proceedings must “bear the burden” of showing that a past state crime on their record was not a federal offense of “moral turpitude” that warrants their removal.
Immigrant Clemente Pereida is a Mexican citizen who has lived and worked unlawfully in Nebraska for more than 25 years and raised three children. He was convicted in 2010 of “criminal impersonation” under Nebraska law for using a fake Social Security card and was fined $100. After he was given an order of removal by U.S. immigration officials, he sought leniency on the grounds that he was supporting his family.
Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented. They said judges should look at the state law and conclude his minor offense did not qualify as a crime of “moral turpitude.” Barrett took no part in the decision because the case was argued before she was seated in October.
Brian Goldman, a San Francisco lawyer who represented Pereida, said, “(W)e are deeply disappointed in the court’s decision, which retreats from a century’s worth of precedent on the immigration consequences of past criminal convictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.