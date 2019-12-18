Tedra Cobb, who’s running for Congress in New York’s 21st District, issued a statement Wednesday in support of impeaching the President of the United States.
The question has circled her campaign for weeks, and Ms. Cobb has said she wants to wait to take a stance until Congress examines “all the evidence.” But, on Wednesday, the House is scheduled to start a debate that might end in impeaching President Donald J. Trump, and Ms. Cobb has decided to get vocal.
“Given the seriousness of the charges and based on the overwhelming evidence that the President used $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal, political gain, while risking our national security, I would vote in favor of impeachment,” Ms. Cobb said in a statement issued by her campaign. “We must ensure that anyone who occupies the highest office in the land never abuses the powers of that office.”
The House is set to debate two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstructing the congressional inquiry, which comes after a months-long investigation and several hearings looking into whether Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine to look into one of his political rivals.
After the debate, the House will vote, and Mr. Trump will be impeached if either of the articles pass. That doesn’t mean he’s removed from office, however, as the Senate would likely hold a trial to decide whether he is ousted.
Ms. Cobb’s opponent, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has opposed impeachment for weeks. She took a stance early and seized on Ms. Cobb’s silence on the matter. Ms. Stefanik wrote “Tick tock, Tick tock!” multiple times on Twitter, suggesting Ms. Cobb was avoiding questions on the matter.
👀⏰Tick tock, tick tock! The day is here #TaxinTedra!👀⏰#NY21 voters deserve to know your position on impeachment. You continue to hide your position by avoiding the press & the people of this district. I oppose impeachment of the President.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 18, 2019
“She (Cobb) fails to take a position on virtually every single issue,” Ms. Stefanik told the Times earlier this month. “Voters deserve to know that.”
The last time the Times asked Ms. Cobb about her stance on impeachment, she said “This is a serious matter of national security and Members of Congress have a Constitutional duty to listen to testimony and examine all the evidence. Sadly, my opponent has chosen to use these hearings to bolster her political career while continuing to ignore the needs of Northern New Yorkers.”
Now that her stance is known, Ms. Cobb says she wants Congress to start focusing on other matters.
“I urge members of Congress to get to work on the issues they were sent there to address: reducing the cost of health care and prescription drugs, safeguarding Medicare and Social Security, and protecting our environment,” Ms. Cobb said.
