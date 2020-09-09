A Norwegian lawmaker, best known for his far-right political beliefs and controversial immigration views, said Wednesday that he has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.
This is Trump’s second nomination for the ultimate international honor — in this instance, for brokering an elusive peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He was also given the nod in 2018 for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.
Any lawmaker serving in a national Norwegian legislature can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump, who has long chafed at President Barack Obama’s international adulation, is trying to make political hay out of the Mideast peace breakthrough, which has also boosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he seeks to distract attention from his upcoming trial on corruption charges.
“It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the U.S. President,” Tybring-Gjedde said in a Facebook post.
However, he said he doesn’t agree with all of Trump’s policies.
“I am not a big Trump supporter,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.