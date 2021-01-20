Trump signs order for study of troops at ‘black goo’ base who got cancer

WASHINGTON — In one of his final acts in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Tuesday directing the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study of all veterans who served at a toxic base in Uzbekistan after 9/11, a step toward making it easier for their medical costs to be covered.
In December 2019, McClatchy exclusively reported about hundreds of U.S. special forces and other military troops who were deployed to Karshi-Khanabad, Uzbekistan, in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks who were diagnosed with cancer after serving there.
The former Soviet base, known as “K2,” was riddled with toxic dangers. Chemical weapons remnants and low-level processed uranium remained in the soil. Pools of solvents that had polluted the grounds for years formed a “black goo” at soldiers’ feet when they walked.
The first K2 veteran came forward in November 2019, after reading about rising veterans’ cancers in McClatchy’s Kansas City Star. By January, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform had announced it was launching an investigation into the K2 cancers, which numbered in the hundreds.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s hard to actually put it into words what it feels like,” said Kim Brooks, whose husband Tim was one of the first K2 veterans to die of cancer in 2004 at age 36.
The executive order requires the VA and Department of Defense to identify which toxins were found at K2, where on the base they were found and which service members may have been exposed to them.
It also calls for a study similar to those required in the annual funding bills for the Department of Defense and VA that Congress passed last year, to determine “any health consequences” that may be tied to the toxins at K2, to make decisions on which of those health conditions should be automatically covered by the VA.
As more service members with neurological or reproductive issues after serving at K2 spoke publicly, the VA’s response evolved from saying that the premise that K2 was connected to cancers was “false,” to asking K2 veterans to come forward. Then came legislation and now the executive order to study those veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.