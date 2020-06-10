Trump vows to keep Confederate names on Army posts

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, overruling his own Pentagon chief, declared Wednesday that he will not entertain the idea of removing the names of Confederate generals such as Robert E. Lee from 10 Army posts, including Fort Hood in Texas, the nation’s largest military installation.
The announcement comes just two days after the Pentagon abandoned decades of resistance, with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy saying they are “open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic” — a shift welcomed by civil rights advocates.
Fort Hood, the largest U.S. military installation in the world, is named for Gen. John Bell Hood. He graduated from West Point, where Trump will deliver a commencement address Saturday.
When Hood’s home state, Kentucky, declared itself neutral during the Civil War, he moved to Texas, where he took command of the Confederacy’s Texas Brigade.
The 218,000-acre Fort Hood, near Killeen, opened in 1942. It’s home to III Corps and roughly 40,000 soldiers.
And it’s one of 10 Army installations, all in the old South — Virginia, North Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia and Alabama — named for Confederate generals, a fact that has long rankled civil rights leaders and black soldiers serving their country at sites named for warriors who fought, among other things, to keep their ancestors enslaved.
The list includes other important Army posts:
n Fort Benning in Georgia, named for one of that state’s leading advocates of secession.
n Fort Bragg in North Carolina, home of the famed 82nd Airborne Division, named for a West Point graduate who fought for the South.
n Fort Polk in Louisiana, home to the Joint Readiness Training Center, which trains soldiers for overseas deployment. Lt. Gen. Leonidas Polk fought under Bragg before he was killed in 1864 as the Union marched on Atlanta.
Other Army posts named for Confederate generals include Camp Beauregard, a training site for the Louisiana National Guard.
Virginia’s Fort Lee, outside the state capital of Richmond, which also served as capital of the Confederacy, honors Gen. Robert E. Lee, the South’s top general and the Union’s adversary at the battles of Gettysburg and Bull Run and other bloody sites in a war that claimed 750,000 lives on both sides.
(5) comments
“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” President Trump
Pretty much says it all...
it does pretty much say it all -- the president and his followers are abject morons.
nothing says "america first" like honoring traitors against our country.
[thumbup]
Given a chance to side with the majority of Americans and acknowledge their concerns, the Dotard has proven he will consistently go with the lunatic fringe and get the issue wrong. He’s done so on every major problem that's come up during his disastrous term in office and shows no ability to learn from his mistakes, or develop the compassion and empathy a president needs to do their job.
Not unlike his dwindling enablers Trump is demonstrably not intelligent enough for the most elemental insight beyond his corrupt and cruel guile.
The only way to excise this malignant tumor from the oval office is to vote him and all of his toadies out in November and every election thereafter.
That’s assuming of course that the upcoming election isn’t being rigged by Republican state houses.
Georgia Shows How Serious the Threat of Voter Suppression Will Be This November:
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/georgia-voter-suppression-november/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.