DETROIT — Restrictions on border crossings to Canada will stay in place for an extra month.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the current U.S.-Canada border measures have been extended until July 21.
The countries agreed in March to limit nonessential border crossings because of concerns with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Those traveling for essential work have been allowed to cross, but the restrictions on other travelers were set to expire June 22.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf acknowledged that the restrictions on land ports of entry for Canada and Mexico will remain in place for the time being.
“This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy,” he said.
