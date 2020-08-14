The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, Canada’s public safety minister said Friday, Aug. 14.
The statement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States, the Associated Press reports.
The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.
Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.
Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.