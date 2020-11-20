WATERTOWN — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that the U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed until at least Dec. 21.
The international border has been closed to non-essential travel since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two governments have reviewed the policy on a 30-day basis. Acting Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf and Prime Minister Trudeau said that the border closure will remain in place at least for another 30 days, marking the eighth time the travel ban has been extended.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement that she remains “committed to working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian government to establish a comprehensive plan to safely reopen the border.”
