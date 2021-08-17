FORT DRUM — Television video footage appears to confirm that 10th Mountain Division soldiers are among the U.S. troops protecting the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
Video released Tuesday — from Afghan television network TOLO News — appears to show soldiers at the airport wearing the 10th Mountain Division patch.
Video shows US forces' presence at Kabul airport as crowds of Afghans gather in attempt to leave country. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/T4CD092A0u— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021
The video circulating on social media shows a group of heavily armed U.S. Army troops at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the airport in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, where hundreds of Afghans stormed the facility the day before in an attempt to flee the country as the city fell to the Taliban.
In the video tweeted by TOLO News, about a dozen U.S. troops can be seen setting up a machine gun position while taking cover behind some cargo pallets at the airport.
A 10th Mountain spokesman said Tuesday he was not authorized to comment on the video, only confirming that Fort Drum soldiers remain in Afghanistan as part of retrograde efforts of the country.
National media outlets reported that U.S. troops were able to retain control of the Kabul airport and it reopened.
On Monday, the airport was in the throes of chaos with hundreds of Afghans storming the air strip. Some of them tried to board a cargo plane carrying Americans out of the country.
In July, there were still 600 Fort Drum soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Sustainment Brigade in Afghanistan but that number has since been reduced, according to the 10th Mountain Division spokesman.
The Fort Drum soldiers who remain in Afghanistan were part of a deployment before the pullout began earlier this summer.
An Army spokesman put the number of U.S. troops at 6,000 members of the Army, Marines and Air Force.
Thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who supported the U.S. war effort fear retribution by the Taliban, which took control of the country much quicker than the Biden administration had anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.