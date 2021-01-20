Biden proposes $1.9 trillion in relief

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater on Thursday in Wilmington, Del. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at 12 p.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also be sworn in as the first woman to hold the office. Watch here:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.