Iowa funeral home

A woman was discovered alive more than two hours after being transported to an Iowa funeral home inside a body bag. Wikipedia

A hospice care facility has been fined $10,000 after health care workers mistakenly declared a woman in their care dead.

The woman, according to a report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, was discovered alive more than two hours later inside a body bag at a funeral home.

