FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 43-year-old unclothed woman who was pulled from a drainage ditch told police she was swimming in a canal in West Delray when she vanished on March 3: She says she opened a door that led her to a series of tunnels toward downtown’s Atlantic Avenue, where she was rescued Tuesday.
According to a police report, the woman said the first tunnel led to another tunnel and then another. She said she eventually became lost and remained underground for the next three weeks. She said she ended up in the drainage ditch on Atlantic Avenue by following the light.
A woman who had just parked her car in the area of West 11 and Atlantic avenues called police after hearing the woman’s voice in the sewer.
The Delray Beach police report described the woman as dehydrated but lucid. It also said the woman has a history of mental health issues, drug addiction and making poor decisions when under the influence.
