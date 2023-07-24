Far-right Israeli government passes law weakening judges

Protesters and Israeli police officers clash during a demonstration near the Israeli Knesset on Monday in Jerusalem. Some 20,000 anti-government protestors marched from Tel Aviv and converged in Jerusalem outside the parliament after weeks of protest against plans to restrain the judiciary. Amir Levy/Getty Images/TNS

Israel’s parliament on Monday approved a law that will curb the oversight powers of the courts, a measure that has divided the nation, prompted mass protests and drawn rare U.S. criticism.

The shekel fell — recording the biggest daily loss among a basket of major currencies tracked by Bloomberg — while tens of thousands of protesters converged on the Knesset building where the session took place. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition to pass the bill with 64 votes to 0.

