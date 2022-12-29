Netanyahu sworn in as Israel’s PM once more

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts during the swearing in session of his new government at the Knesset (parliament) in Jerusalem, on Dec. 29, 2022. - Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country’s history. (Amir Cohen/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Amir Cohen/Pool/AFP

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister on Thursday, following a vote approving his cabinet that cements his political return after just 18 months in opposition.

Sixty-three members of parliament voted in favor of the new government that brings together Netanyahu’s Likud with ultra-orthodox and religious nationalist parties, while 54 voted against it.

