Netanyahu sworn in as Israel’s PM once more

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister on Thursday, following a vote approving his cabinet that cements his political return after just 18 months in opposition.
Sixty-three members of parliament voted in favor of the new government that brings together Netanyahu’s Likud with ultra-orthodox and religious nationalist parties, while 54 voted against it.
This will be the 73-year-old’s sixth term as head of government. By bringing on board right-wing allies Israel’s longest-serving premier has placed himself in the unusual role of moderate.
Addressing parliament earlier in the day, Netanyahu listed three important tasks for his cabinet: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, developing the country’s infrastructure, including a bullet train, and expanding diplomatic accords to more Arab countries.
The new government will also work to improve personal security, lower the cost of living, and upgrade the education system, he said.
