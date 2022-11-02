Court upholds N.Y.’s absentee ballot laws

ALBANY — New York’s expanded absentee ballot laws will remain in place with less than a week to go before Election Day, an appeals court ruled.

A five judge appeals court panel upheld the state’s mail-in ballot laws on Tuesday, issuing a ruling saying that it would be “extremely disruptive” to change the system with voting already underway.

