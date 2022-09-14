N.Y. and California could soon change how workers negotiate salaries

People arrive for a Dickies Arena job fair at the Fort Worth, Texas, venue, on March 22, 2021. If governors of New York and California sign legislation before them mandating pay transparency, large companies are likely to institute the changes nationwide. Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/TNS

 Tom Fox

WASHINGTON — Anyone who has ever been on a job hunt knows that it is often difficult to find out what a new position might pay.

That could be about to change. The governors of California and New York, both Democrats, have bills on their desks that would require companies to post pay ranges on job advertisements. Those two states — and their outsized economies and populations — could spur most larger companies to adopt the policy nationwide, advocates and experts say.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.