New York man dies in skydiving accident

PERRY — State police say a Bergen man was killed after his parachute became tangled and he veered away from a group of skydivers, hard-landing in a cornfield Saturday afternoon.
Richard S. Cordaro, 68, had joined three others for an excursion with Rochester Skydivers shortly before noon. All four individuals left Perry/Warsaw Airport and jumped from the plane.
Troopers said Cordaro’s parachute opened normally, but became tangled. Cordaro drifted from the plane’s sight. He was found in a field off Soper Road a short time later, around 12:05 p.m.
Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and Cordaro was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cordaro had over 45 years of skydiving experience.
The other three people on the excursion landed safely.
