New York, New Jersey to receive FEMA aid following storm damage

A man uses garbage bags to keep his pants and feet dry as he crosses a flooded street on Sept. 2 in Passaic City, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday their states would receive federal funds to help with storm cleanup in the hardest-hit areas. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

NY, NJ to receive FEMA aid following storm damage

Olga Kharif Bloomberg News

The governors of New York and New Jersey said the Biden administration has approved financial relief for areas devastated by recent floods during storms in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The funds, part of the expedited major disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden, will cover individual and public assistance in Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester counties in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday in a press release. New York County is included for public assistance only.

New Jersey received the declaration covering Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset counties, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter.

A major disaster declaration triggers assistance from the federal government, including funding for emergency protective measures, debris removal and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure. It also offers direct support for individuals and homeowners, such as housing assistance. Eligible homeowners should work directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain funding.

The storm caused tens of millions of dollars in estimated damages to public infrastructure and property across the region. More than 40 people died in the storms, and over 1,000 residences suffered damage as well.

Tribune Wire

