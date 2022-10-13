New York seeks to restrict Trump asset moves during fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump’s company should be barred from moving any significant assets without court approval while New York pursues a lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent asset valuations, the state’s top law enforcement officer said.
A preliminary injunction should be issued to halt an “ongoing fraudulent scheme” at the Trump Organization and ensure the company has sufficient funds “to satisfy any disgorgement award” in the case, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a statement.
The injunction should also require Trump’s company to ensure new financial disclosures to banks and insurers “contain all supporting and relevant material,” James said. She also is seeking the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure compliance with the proposed order.
“Our investigation uncovered the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in significant fraud to inflate his personal net worth by billions of dollars to illegally enrich himself and cheat the system,” James, a Democrat, said in the statement. “Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility” since the suit was filed in September.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said an injunction isn’t necessary because Trump’s company has promised not to engage in improper conduct. She also renewed the former president’s claim that James is using the litigation to advance her political career.
“We have repeatedly provided assurance, in writing, that the Trump Organization has no intention of doing anything improper,” Habba said in a statement. “This is simply another stunt which Ms. James hopes will aid her failing political campaign.”
The attorney general said she’s also seeking court permission to serve Trump and his son Eric Trump electronically because they and their lawyers “have refused to accept service of the complaints for almost a month.”
James alleged in her suit that Trump and his company from 2011 to 2021 inflated the value of numerous properties, including a Lower Manhattan skyscraper, his Fifth Avenue penthouse apartment and his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, to obtain more favorable loan terms, cheaper insurance, lower tax bills and other “incredible financial benefits.”
James argues an injunction is warranted in part because Trump’s company may be attempting to restructure its business to evade the state’s civil lawsuit. She claims that the Trump Organization registered a new entity called Trump Organization II LLC with the New York Secretary of State on the same day the lawsuit was filed.
“That entity is a foreign corporation that was incorporated in Delaware,” James said. “The Trump Organization has since refused to provide any assurance that it will not seek to move assets out of New York to evade legal accountability.”
The case is New York v. Donald Trump, 452564/2022, New York Supreme Court, County of New York.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.