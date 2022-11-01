US-NEWS-POWERBALL-GET

Next Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.2 billion after no ticket matches all winning numbers

LOS ANGELES — After no ticket won Monday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the second-largest in the lottery’s history, the next grand prize in Wednesday’s multistate drawing is estimated at $1.2 billion.

