SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – A woman who hails from Malone has been going through some of the worst storms in California history at her home in Santa Cruz and on Tuesday spoke to the Telegram about her experience.
“It’s been really super crazy,” said Danielle Handly, who moved to California in 2006.
Handly, who graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone, works as a physical therapy assistant in the seaside town where she lives with her son. News reports say Santa Cruz County has been struggling with flooding, damaged roads, and coastal erosion as wave after wave of storms has battered central and northern California.
She said in addition to power outages and mudslide fears, many roads have become impassable. When the San Lorenzo River surged and overflowed its banks, she and many others in the area were forced to find alternative routes to work.
“It surged, it overflowed, so I had to take these back roads to get to work,” Handly said. “It’s just been crazy.”
A string of storms that started in late December have battered the state since and killed at least 19 people statewide. The rains began to abate Monday and California is entering a period forecasters expect to be drier, according to NPR.org. The state’s largest electricity provider, Pacific Gas & Electric, said roughly 4.6 million people have lost power at some point since the storms began, and reported 42,000 Californians remained without power on Monday afternoon.
The storms are the result of a meteorological phenomenon scientists call an atmospheric river, a narrow channel of wind that transports water vapor from the tropics. If these rivers hit the coast at the right angle, the effects can be carried all the way to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, forecasters said.
Handly said her area saw the first effects of these atmospheric rivers around New Year, when rain that has still only partially abated began, she said via telephone Tuesday.
“It’s weird. Today there’s ominous clouds, but it’s not as rainy,” Handly said. “Last night I felt like I was (back in Malone). There was hail, thunder, lightning, wind gusts, pouring down rain. I was scared to leave the house. Prior to this, we’d get rain in October and a little bit in January and by February it’s 70 and sunny and you just don’t see rain again until October.
“But this has just been wild.”
She said her mother lives in Merced, a community further inland, and that the impacts have been as bad or worse there, and added that schools have been disrupted, as have many businesses.
“I’m essential, so I have to figure out a way to get there,” she laughed.
Handly’s home is on higher ground, and said the worst damage has been contained to oceanfront houses. She added that the storms and related damage have done little to dampen her love for California.
“I’ll never leave, never,” Handly said.
