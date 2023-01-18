Malone native Danielle Handly said that recent extreme storms impacting her community in Santa Cruz, Calif. caused the San Lorenzo river to overflow its banks, resulting in many road closures, damage to homes and businesses, and other impacts. Photo by Danielle Handly

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – A woman who hails from Malone has been going through some of the worst storms in California history at her home in Santa Cruz and on Tuesday spoke to the Telegram about her experience.

“It’s been really super crazy,” said Danielle Handly, who moved to California in 2006.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.