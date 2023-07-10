The weather radar, seen here on a screenshot of RadarScope on an iPhone, shows heavy rain across Northern New York on Monday. Watertown Daily Times

While deadly flooding swept through the lower Hudson River Valley north of New York City late Sunday and early Monday, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties are on a flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall is forecasted through this evening, which could lead to runoff that floods rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

