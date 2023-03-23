No indictment vote expected this week in N.Y. Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is escorted by his security detail while arriving at his office early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, in Manhattan. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK — The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence against Trump is due to return to court Thursday, two sources told the Daily News — but the panel is not expected to hear evidence in the investigation into Trump’s alleged hush money deal with porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a report.

That means the vote on whether to indict Trump will not land until at least next week, according to Business Insider.

Tribune Wire

