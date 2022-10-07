Anna Popova of the Centre for Civil Liberty talks to journalists as staff celebrate in their office on Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian human rights organization received the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, and the Russian human rights organization Memorial, which was shut down earlier this year. Ed Ram/Getty Images/TNS

Human rights advocates in the former Soviet neighbors of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to fight authoritarian regimes as Europe’s worst military confrontation since World War II is roiling the region.

Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Memorial of Russia and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the 10 million Swedish kronor ($900,000) prize by the Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.