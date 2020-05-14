WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council has announced the election of three new board members: Martha Aschmann, Mary Knapp and Laura Oakes.
The council also recently elected the following officers to its board of directors: Anita Prather Harvell, president; and Carolyn Tee, second-term treasurer.
The new directors and officers join the current board consisting of Lindsey Paranzino (immediate past president), Jason Comet and Sharon Hughto. Retiring board member Carl McLaughlin has been appointed to the role of membership coordinator.
The arts council extended thanks and appreciation to outgoing board members Carl McLaughlin and Mykel Myrick who were instrumental in supporting a variety of projects and programs.
“The arts council is indebted to Carl and Mykel for their support of both the NCAC and the arts community,” NCAC president Anita Prather Harvell said in a news release. “The strength of the arts has always been in its sense of community. I look forward to helping be a bridge to north country artists in all genres to help us be a force for the arts by working together in common purpose.”
For more information, email info@nnyart.org or go to the nonprofit’s website at www.nnyart.org.
