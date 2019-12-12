WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council has a double feature exhibit at the Masonic Temple Performing Arts Center, 242 Washington St.
The art/photography of Shelley Livernois-Hazen as well as selected award winners from the 71st annual North Country Arts Council’s Fall Art Show will be shown through Dec. 20.
Join the NCAC from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday to meet the artists and participate in a Q&A session. Refreshments will be available along with the music of Hot Honey.
Admission to the reception is a suggested $5 donation for non-members.
For more details or information on the NCAC feature exhibits, contact the NCAC at info@nnyart.org.
