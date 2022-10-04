North Korea fires missile over Japan for first time since 2017

Pedestrians walk under a large video screen showing images of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during a news update in Tokyo on Tuesday after North Korea launched a missile early in the day which prompted an evacuation alert when it flew over northeastern Japan. Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Richard A. Brooks/AFP

President Joe Biden assured Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of the U.S.’s “ironclad commitment” to defending its Pacific ally after North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

The leaders in a call jointly condemned North Korea’s actions “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

