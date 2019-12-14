North Korea links 2nd ‘crucial’ test to nuclear weapons program

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Saturday that it had conducted “another crucial test” at a missile-engine and satellite-launching site, its second such test in a week as the country attempts to press the United States into further talks and new concessions.
The test was successfully conducted Friday night at the “Sohae Satellite Launching Ground,” a spokesman of the North’s Academy of Defense Science said. That was a reference to facilities in Tongchang-ri, where it also said it had conducted “a very important test” last Saturday.
South Korean officials have said that the earlier test was of an engine that could power either a satellite-carrying rocket or a ballistic missile. The successful results would “be applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent” of North Korea, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
In a separate statement Saturday, Pak Jong-chon, chief of the general staff of the North Korean People’s Army, said the data from the latest tests at Tongchang-ri would help develop “another strategic weapon” to deter the United States.
The North Korean announcement came a day before Stephen Biegun, Washington’s top envoy to North Korea, was scheduled to begin a five-day trip to Seoul and Tokyo to discuss how to deal with a Dec. 31 deadline that the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, had set for Washington to return to the negotiating table with more concessions, including the easing of international sanctions.
In recent weeks, North Korea has repeatedly indicated that it would abandon diplomacy and could even resume provocative tests of weapons unless Washington met its year-end deadline. Kim is widely expected to use a meeting of his Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, scheduled for this month, and his annual New Year’s Day speech to reveal his new policy options.
The country conducted its last ICBM test in November 2017. Afterward, Kim declared a halt on all nuclear and ICBM tests and embarked on diplomacy with President Donald Trump.
Kim met with Trump in Singapore in June 2018 and agreed to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” in return for “new” relations and security guarantees from Washington.
North Korea started to dismantled the missile-engine test facility that summer but then rebuilt it after Kim’s subsequent meetings with Trump and negotiations failed to resolve differences over how to implement the broadly worded Singapore deal.
