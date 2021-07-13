NYC Board of Elections says nearly all votes counted; Adams leading Garcia by .8%

NEW YORK — Three weeks and counting.
The Board of Elections on Tuesday morning released nearly complete results from the June 22 primary election that showed Eric Adams’ lead in the Democratic New York City mayoral race shrinking but remaining sturdy enough to dodge a manual recount.
Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, led Kathryn Garcia by 7,153 votes, or about 0.8%, in the final round of ranked-choice elimination, according to the results, which the board said included all affidavit votes and all but 55 pending mail-in ballots. The threshold to require a manual recount is 0.5%.
Garcia, the former sanitation commissioner, conceded to Adams last week after a data dump showed her trailing by roughly 1%. And Adams, who is an overwhelming favorite in the general election, has spent the days since on a victory tour that took him to the White House on Monday.
But other races that had remained unsettled, including the Democratic race for Queens borough president, appeared to gain more clarity after the Board of Elections released the new tables.
In the latest tally for the Queens race, Donovan Richards, the incumbent, continued to hold a 0.6% lead over Elizabeth Crowley, after a trio of ranked-choice rounds in the three-candidate race. His 1,044-vote advantage suggested he’s in a position to avoid a hand recount, barring a surprise swing in the next count.
Richards, who is Black, bashed Crowley, who is white, in a tweet last week, writing: “We beat your racist a—.” Crowley did not immediately concede.
At a news conference outside City Hall on Tuesday, Crowley said she had not seen the updated election results.
“From what I’ve seen, I’m not entirely sure every vote has been counted yet,” she said. “We want to make sure that every vote gets counted fairly, and when every vote gets counted fairly we’ll know who won.”
The window for voters to return corrected, or “cured,” ballots that had defects — a lack of a signature, for example — closes at the end of business on Wednesday, according to the elections board.
Valerie Vazquez-Diaz, a spokesperson for the board, said on Tuesday that results are expected to be certified next week.
