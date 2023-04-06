NYC judge in Trump case receives death threats

A police officer attempts to clear people from a street following a court appearance by former President Donald Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York City. Trump was arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury on crimes related to hush money allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

 Scott Olson

NEW YORK — The Manhattan judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money case has received dozens of death threats and other harassing calls and emails amid the historic indictment of the former president.

Phone numbers and email addresses associated with State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who has been attacked by Trump on social media and in public remarks, have been flooded with hate mail in the weeks since Trump learned of his pending indictment, a source with direct knowledge told the Daily News.

