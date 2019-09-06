The state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that “Plate 5” is the winner of its license plate design survey.
The new plates, which feature the motto “Excelsior,” along with images of Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline, will be available starting in April 2020.
Drivers will be issued the new plate if their existing plate is 10 years old or older when their vehicle registration is renewed. A fee of $25 will be charged to customers who wish to get the new plate, and if drivers want to keep their existing license plate number, there will be an additional $20 fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.