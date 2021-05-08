Obama mourns loss of pet dog Bo

Former President Barack Obama Saturday mourned the loss of his family’s pet dog, Bo, who lived in the White House with the first family for nearly all eight years of his presidency.
“Our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives -- happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”
Bo, a Portuguese water dog, was 12 years old. Obama did not mention a cause of death, but Bo’s age is within the normal life span for the breed.
The pooch was a gift to the Obamas from the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, who bought one of his littermates from a breeder in Texas who named the entire litter “Hope and Change” after Obama’s historic victory as the first Black president in 2008.
The first family later obtained a female Portuguese water dog named Sunny as a companion for Bo. Sunny, who is still alive, had a more checkered behavior record than Bo. She bit a teenage family friend of the Obamas in 2017.
