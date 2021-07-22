9Leah Hill Turck

Memorial services for Leah Hill Turck, 53, of Carthage, will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. James Church in Carthage at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of the service. A “Celebration of Life” will be held immediately following the memorial mass at the ELKS Lodge in Carthage. Leah died on January 29, 2021, at her residence.
