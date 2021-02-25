Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.